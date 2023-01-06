‘There aren’t enough community or hospital beds’ – Donegal Dr

The major problem is there aren’t enough community beds or hospital beds.

That’s the reaction of a Donegal doctor to the hospital overcrowding crisis.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures show 639 people were waiting on trolleys yesterday. 51 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Chairperson of the GP Sub Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr Denis McCauley says the trolley crisis is stopping people from going to hospital:

Meanwhile, a national day of protest is to take place outside all major hospitals on Saturday January 21st next.

The demonstrations are being organised to send a message to the Government that the current crisis in the hospital sector is unacceptable.

931 patients were without hospital beds earlier this week, a record high.

Aontú Leader Peadar Toibín says bad Government policy has created the current crisis: