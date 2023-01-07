Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Derry City confirm signing of Ben Doherty

Derry City have confirmed the signing of Ben Doherty from Larne on a three year deal.

The 25-year old returns to the Ryan McBride Brandywell where he made a total of 59 appearances during his earlier three year stint before leaving in 2018 to go on loan to Glenavon.

That was followed by a spell at Coleraine before Doherty headed to Inver Park where he impressed in a number of positions for Tiernan Lynch’s outfit.

The deal also sees Joe Thomson & Micheál Glynn going in the opposite direction to Larne.

New signing Ben Doherty spoke with Kevin McLaughlin…

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins also gave his thoughts on the signing to Kevin McLaughlin…

