Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Full times scores from the Donegal Junior League

Kildrum Tigers beat Glenea United 4-1 in the top billing in the Glencar Inn Division
One. Glenea stay top despite the defeat but Kildrum and third placed Keadue Rovers have closed the gap.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, the top two sides Fintown Harps and Cranford both won.

Saturday 07th January, 2023
Glencar Inn Division One
Arranmore United 3 vs 0 Drumoghill
Copany Rovers 2 vs 4 Glencar Celtic
Dunlewey Celtic 3 vs 5 Cappry Rovers
Keadue Rovers 2 vs 2 Donegal Town
Kildrum Tigers 4 vs 1 Glenea United
Strand Rovers 2 vs 3 Oldtown Celtic
Old Orchard Division Two
Drumbar United 4 vs 2 Castlefin Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 2 vs 1 Ballybofey United
Milford United 4 vs 2 Ramelton Mariners
St Catherines FC 3 vs 0 Gweedore Celtic
Swilly Rovers 1 vs 6 Cranford FC Re
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023
grit map jan 7th
Top Stories, News

Several Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

7 January 2023
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Over 100 people homeless in North West following latest figures

7 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023
grit map jan 7th
Top Stories, News

Several Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

7 January 2023
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Over 100 people homeless in North West following latest figures

7 January 2023
windred
News, Top Stories

Wind warning now in place for Donegal

7 January 2023
IMG-20220217-WA0018
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of an Executive is causing more stress for cancer patients – MLA Ciara Ferguson

7 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube