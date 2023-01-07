Full times scores from the Donegal Junior League

Kildrum Tigers beat Glenea United 4-1 in the top billing in the Glencar Inn Division
One. Glenea stay top despite the defeat but Kildrum and third placed Keadue Rovers have closed the gap.
In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, the top two sides Fintown Harps and Cranford both won.
|Glencar Inn Division One
|Arranmore United
|3
|vs
|0
|Drumoghill
|Copany Rovers
|2
|vs
|4
|Glencar Celtic
|Dunlewey Celtic
|3
|vs
|5
|Cappry Rovers
|Keadue Rovers
|2
|vs
|2
|Donegal Town
|Kildrum Tigers
|4
|vs
|1
|Glenea United
|Strand Rovers
|2
|vs
|3
|Oldtown Celtic
|Old Orchard Division Two
|Drumbar United
|4
|vs
|2
|Castlefin Celtic
|Fintown Harps AFC
|2
|vs
|1
|Ballybofey United
|Milford United
|4
|vs
|2
|Ramelton Mariners
|St Catherines FC
|3
|vs
|0
|Gweedore Celtic
|Swilly Rovers
|1
|vs
|6
|Cranford FC Re