Gaoth Dobhair are into the final of the Donegal Under 21A Football final after they beat MacCumhaills 1-12 to 0-09 in Convoy.

Cian McBride’s goal helped Christopher McFadden’s side to a six point win.

Gaoth Dobhair will now play Termon in the decider after they beat St Eunan’s 1-05 to 0-06 earlier on Saturday.

Frank Craig has the full time report…

Frank also spoke with Gaoth Dobhair boss Christopher McFadden…