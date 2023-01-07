Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

The government will be forced to focus on finding solutions to the overcrowding crisis in the country’s hospitals if nurses agree to take industrial action over staffing levels.

That’s according to Professor Anthony Staines, the Head of Health Systems in the School of Nursing in DCU.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is consulting its members on whether to take industrial action over unsafe staffing levels – including members in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Professor Staines says the move could force the government to stop talking and take action…