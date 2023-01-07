Two Tyrone sides into All-Ireland club finals

Galbally Pearses are through to the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final. In their semi-final the Tyrone champions overcame their Galway opponents, Dunmore MacHales by 4-4 to 1-9.

Pearses led by 3-1 to 1-5 at half time. They now take on Kerry champions Rathmore, who defeated St Mogue’s Fethard, but 2-16 to 1-10 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone are into the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship decider. They beat Clifden of Galway by 1-13 to 1-9 in their semi-final.

Their opponents in the final at Croke Park will be Kerry champions Fossa who defeated Laois and Leinster champions Castletown by 3-14 to 0-11.