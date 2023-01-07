Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two Tyrone sides into All-Ireland club finals

Galbally Pearses are through to the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final. In their semi-final the Tyrone champions overcame their Galway opponents, Dunmore MacHales by 4-4 to 1-9.

Pearses led by 3-1 to 1-5 at half time. They now take on Kerry champions Rathmore, who defeated St Mogue’s Fethard, but 2-16 to 1-10 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone are into the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship decider. They beat Clifden of Galway by 1-13 to 1-9 in their semi-final.

Their opponents in the final at Croke Park will be Kerry champions Fossa who defeated Laois and Leinster champions Castletown by 3-14 to 0-11.

 

 

 

20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023
grit map jan 7th
Top Stories, News

Several Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

7 January 2023
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Over 100 people homeless in North West following latest figures

7 January 2023
