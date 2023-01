Almost 10,000 homes are without power in the Letterkenny, Kilmacrennan and Termon areas this evening following a major outage.

According to the ESB, a fault at Gortlee has caused the outage.

Currently it’s expected that power will be restored at 7pm this Sunday evening.

You can check for updates on the ESB’s PowerCheck map here: https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/