Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Appeals after car theft, pedestrian hit in separate Derry incidents

Police in Derry have made a number of appeals following several seperate incidents, including a car theft as well as an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a car in the city in recent days.

Police say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of a number of motoring offences after a car was stolen in the Glendale Drive area of Derry on Friday morning.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.

He’s set to appear before Derry Magistrates Court on the 1st of February.

Police are also appealing for information following a separate incident that happened in Derry on Friday evening, where a pedestrian was struck by a car.

They say a black Wolkswagen Golf, registration LG56 RDU, sped off after being stopped by Police suspecting the driver of speeding.

After the Police stop, the WV struck another vehicle as well as the City Walls before hitting a bollard, and in the process driving over a pedestrian’s foot.

The vehicle is believed to have damaged front and rear windscreens and a missing driver side wing mirror.

Anyone with information of the vehicle’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Police.

police
News, Top Stories

Appeals after car theft, pedestrian hit in separate Derry incidents

8 January 2023
hospital beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare now most important for voters as overcrowding crisis continues

8 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal after Derry aggravated burglary

8 January 2023
Daena
News, Top Stories

Buncrana missing person appeal

8 January 2023
Advertisement

