Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Buncrana missing person appeal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Daena Tighe who was last seen in Buncrana, Co. Donegal, at approximately 12 noon on Friday 6th January, 2023.

Daena is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood, her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

Daens’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Daena
News, Top Stories

Buncrana missing person appeal

8 January 2023
20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023
grit map jan 7th
Top Stories, News

Several Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

7 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Daena
News, Top Stories

Buncrana missing person appeal

8 January 2023
20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023
grit map jan 7th
Top Stories, News

Several Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

7 January 2023
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Over 100 people homeless in North West following latest figures

7 January 2023
windred
News, Top Stories

Wind warning now in place for Donegal

7 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube