Buncrana missing person appeal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Daena Tighe who was last seen in Buncrana, Co. Donegal, at approximately 12 noon on Friday 6th January, 2023.

Daena is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood, her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

Daens’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.