Donegal suffered a seven point defeat in their McKenna Cup opener against Down on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Conor Francis and Liam Kerr in the first half helped Down into a 2-09 to 1-07 lead at the break.

The Mourne men then outscored Donegal five points to three in the second half to seal their 2-14 to 1-10 victory.

Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty told Oisin Kelly it is frustrating to lose the game…