Glen of Derry are into the final of the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship after a two point win over Moycullen of Galway.

Tiarnan Flannagan netted the all important goal for Glen in the second half as they claimed a 1-11 to 0-12 win.

Aisling O’Reilly has the full time report…

Earlier, Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes beat Kerry’s Kerins O’ Rahilly’s by three points in their semi-final of the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship.

Aisling O’Reilly was at Croke Park…