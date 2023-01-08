Healthcare now most important for voters as overcrowding crisis continues

A new opinion poll reveals that healthcare is now the most important priority for voters in Ireland.

It comes as the overcrowding crisis in the country’s hospitals has intensified in recent months.

New HSE figures show there were 258 people waiting for acute hospital beds nationwide this morning – up 24 percent on last year.

The Ireland Thinks poll in today’s Sunday Independent shows public confidence in health is now at an all-time low.

Ireland Thinks director, Dr Kevin Cunningham, says people are feeling reluctant to approach hospital emergency departments while the problem continues…