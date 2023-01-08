Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Healthcare now most important for voters as overcrowding crisis continues

A new opinion poll reveals that healthcare is now the most important priority for voters in Ireland.

It comes as the overcrowding crisis in the country’s hospitals has intensified in recent months.

New HSE figures show there were 258 people waiting for acute hospital beds nationwide this morning – up 24 percent on last year.

The Ireland Thinks poll in today’s Sunday Independent shows public confidence in health is now at an all-time low.

Ireland Thinks director, Dr Kevin Cunningham, says people are feeling reluctant to approach hospital emergency departments while the problem continues…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Appeals after car theft, pedestrian hit in separate Derry incidents

8 January 2023
hospital beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare now most important for voters as overcrowding crisis continues

8 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal after Derry aggravated burglary

8 January 2023
Daena
News, Top Stories

Buncrana missing person appeal

8 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Appeals after car theft, pedestrian hit in separate Derry incidents

8 January 2023
hospital beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare now most important for voters as overcrowding crisis continues

8 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal after Derry aggravated burglary

8 January 2023
Daena
News, Top Stories

Buncrana missing person appeal

8 January 2023
20230104_201146
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 4ú Eanáir le Colm Ferriter

7 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will be forced to solve overcrowding crisis if nurses strike – Expert

7 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube