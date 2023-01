Glen of Derry will play Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin in the final of the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship after they beat Galway champions Maigh Cuilinn by 1-11 to 0-12 .

At half time, Glen lead six points to four and kicked on in the second half with Tiarnan Flannagan netting the crucial goal for the Derry side.

Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke told Aisling O’Reilly he’s delighted to get to final…

Glen captain, Conor Carville says it’s a magic feeling reaching the All Ireland final…