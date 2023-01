Donegal were beaten in their opening game of the McKenna Cup on Sunday afternoon by Down.

2-14 to 1-10 was how it finished with first half goals from Conor Francis and Liam Kerr helping to inflict the defeat on Paddy Carr’s men.

Donegal now play Monaghan on Wednesday night, with a big win needed to reach the semi finals of the competition.

The Donegal boss Paddy Carr spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game…