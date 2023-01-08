Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Police appeal after Derry aggravated burglary

Police in Derry are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary that happened yesterday morning.

The incident happened at 6:55am on Saturday morning in the Altcar Park area of the city, when two masked men entered a property.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “It was reported that two masked men had entered the property, one armed with a hammer who made his way to the female occupants bedroom, holding it against her neck, before both men left the property.

“While the woman who was in the property at the time has not reported any physical injuries,  this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for her which will have left her shaken.”

Police are appealing for anyone in the Altcar Park area that has a CCTV system or dashcam footage that may assist them in their investigations to come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 373 of 07/01/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

