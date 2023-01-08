Social housing in Ireland costs over €100,000 more to build than elsewhere – Report

The state is paying up to €138,000 more to build a home than other European countries, according to a new report.

A confidential document by the Land Development Agency completed in April 2021, was published by the Business Post today.

It measured the cost of building social housing in Naas compared to similar housing projects in France and Germany which found costs were much higher – but the results were not shared with the the Department of Housing.

Killian Wood from the Business Post says these high construction costs are concerning: