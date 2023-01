The Indoor season has begun on the athletics front with Donegal athletes in action across multiple venues over the weekend.

In the 60 metres and Hurdles meet at the University of Ulster in Jordanstown, Janine Boyle of Finn Valley AC claimed victory in Senior Women’s race in a time of 7.74 seconds.

Meanwhile, at the National League in Dublin, Bridget McDyre claimed victory in the Shot Put.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend’s action…