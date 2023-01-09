Concern at dangerous driving close to A5 in Strabane

Concern has been expressed at what’s been described as persistent reckless driving along the Strabane bypass at the Orchard Road junction.

The Vice Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Partnership Paul Boggs, has urged the drivers involved desist, and show consideration for residents and other road users.

He says he’s been contacted by distressed and angered residents of College Grove and The Orchard in relation to ongoing incidents which he says are endangering the local community…….