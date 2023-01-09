Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Councillor claims Gortahork and Falcarragh water supply is ‘close to collapse’

A Cloughaneely councillor saysd the water system in Falcarragh and Gortahork is facing collapse.

Cllr Michael McClafferty is urging Irish Water to deploy a senior computer technician to the treatment plant at Gortahork as a matter of urgency after the facility was hit by lightning the week before Christmas.

Cllr McClafferty says today, there is only 40 centimetres of water in the reservoir, which he is linking to what appear to be serious electrical and computer glitches in the treatment plant……..

