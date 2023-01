The NCT test centre in Derrybeg had the lowest pass rate of any centre in the country last year. Deansgrange in South Dublin had the highest.

The figures compiled by Indenpendent.ie also reveal that a total of 14 testing centres had pass rates below 50 percent.

All three test centres in Donegal returned pass rates below the national average of 54.3%.

Donegal Town’s pass rate was 51%, Letterkenny’s 46.4%, and Derrybeg’s was 40%.