Glenties Councillor claims suspect in Randalstown explosion is “a victim”

A Glenties Councillor claims that a Donegal man arrested in connection to an explosion in Randalstown in County Down that happened over 30 years ago is innocent.

53 year old Gweedore man Eamonn O’Boyle was arrested on Friday night at Belfast International Airport, and charged with two offences in relation to an explosion at French’s garage on the 25th of November 1990.

O’Boyle is accused of carrying out the explosion that badly damaged the garage, as well as possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

On the evening of the incident, Mr O’Boyle’s car was stopped at an RUC patrol close to the scene of the explosion, and a passenger travelling with him subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing explosives, and was given a 12 year jail sentence.

However, Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig claims Eamonn O’Boyle’s arrest is a political stunt, and that he is a victim: