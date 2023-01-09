Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 200 medicines are currently ‘out of stock’

Over 200 medicines are now unavailable to Irish patients, which includes treatment for chest infections, strep-throat, pneumonia and blood pressure.

The analysis compiled by industry experts also found 11 of these medicines are deemed critical by the World Health Organisation.

The analysis carried out by A-zure Pharmaceuticals found penicillin-based antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections are currently ‘unavailable from any supplier or source’ in Ireland.

It included Amoxicillin and Penicillin, as well as Cefalexin – an antibiotic commonly used to treat respiratory infections.

The analysis, based on data from the HPRA, also showed a major shortage of over-the-counter cough syrups for both adults and children, Sprays for sore throats, dissolvable paracetamol powder, and aspirin.

In total, 212 medicines are currently unavailable in the country – up from 25 month.

40 per cent the over 200 medicines currently out of stock were found to have just one supplier.

