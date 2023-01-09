Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

People urged to have patience during High Road closure

People in Letterkenny are being urged to have patience as the High Road will be partially closed to traffic until the middle of February.

Irish Water is set to begin a major project this week on Letterkenny’s High Road which will help drive down leakage and reduce the number of bursts and unplanned interruptions.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of the road closure on traffic movement and also on businesses in the area.

CEO of Letterkenny Chamber  Toni Forestor is advising people that local access is set to be maintained but urged people to be patient while the works are being carried out..

