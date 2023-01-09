Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Plans to halve the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) office in Letterkenny

It has been claimed that there are plans to halve the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) office in Letterkenny.

Their office would close from Monday to Wednesday and only open from Thursdays to Saturdays from late February to early March.

This office services North Donegal from West Donegal across to Inishowen, up to Malin Head.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says there are plans to increasingly move this service online rather than in person.

He says this is very unfair to older people and to the families without broadband services across Donegal…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

daena MP
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for information on woman (21) missing from Buncrana

9 January 2023
Irish Driving Licence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to halve the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) office in Letterkenny

9 January 2023
Irish-Music-Month-_logo
News, Entertainment

Highland Radio launch ‘A New Local Hero’ – How to enter

9 January 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Roads in Inishowen to be gritted tonight

9 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

daena MP
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for information on woman (21) missing from Buncrana

9 January 2023
Irish Driving Licence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to halve the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) office in Letterkenny

9 January 2023
Irish-Music-Month-_logo
News, Entertainment

Highland Radio launch ‘A New Local Hero’ – How to enter

9 January 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Roads in Inishowen to be gritted tonight

9 January 2023
high road
News, Top Stories

People urged to have patience during High Road closure

9 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube