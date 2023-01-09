It has been claimed that there are plans to halve the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) office in Letterkenny.

Their office would close from Monday to Wednesday and only open from Thursdays to Saturdays from late February to early March.

This office services North Donegal from West Donegal across to Inishowen, up to Malin Head.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says there are plans to increasingly move this service online rather than in person.

He says this is very unfair to older people and to the families without broadband services across Donegal…