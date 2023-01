Following the appointment of Fr Niall Coll as Bishop of Ossory, the Bishop of Raphoe Dr Alan McGuckian has announced a number of changes.

Fr James Gillespie leaves Falcarragh to replace Fr Coll as Parish Priest of Tawnawilly, incorporating Donegal Town and Clar.

Arranmore curate Fr John Boyle goes to Falcarragh as Parish Priest ; he’ll be replaced as Arranmore curate by Fr John Attoh, who is on loan to the diocese.