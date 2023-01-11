Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Familiar faces to miss start of league – Maxi Curran

Geraldine McLaughlin, Maxi Curran, Players Of the Month, Donegal Ladies Champions 2019, GAA, Highland Radio, Sport, Letterkenny, Donegal
Photo @UlsterLadiesGaelic

Donegal Ladies are preparing for what manager, Maxi Curran has described as ‘the toughest league’ in his time. The girls will get their campaign up and running with an away game against Galway on Sunday 22nd of January, before hosting All-Ireland Champions, Meath the following week.

Curran has confirmed that most of last years forward line are expected not to feature in the upcoming games. ‘Our groups getting no younger so they’ll be a lot of familiar faces not around for the league.’ With experienced players such as captain, Niamh McLaughlin, Geardline McLaughlin and Niamh Hegarty among those set to miss out.

However, Curran see’s this as chance for new talent to earn a place on his starting fifteen. ‘It presents an opportunity for others, they’re going to get a chance, get on the team, and get starting” The Donegal boss, has a strong selection to choose from ‘we have a group of young girls, fighting tooth and nail to get the chance to wear a Donegal jersey’ Curran said. With big performances expected from players like Amy Boyle Carr and Nichole McLaughlin, it’s shaping up to be an interesting campaign for the girls in yellow.

Maxi Curran has been speaking with Highland’s Tom Comack.

esb wednoon
News, Top Stories

More power outages in West Donegal

11 January 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 126 – Patsy McGonagle

11 January 2023
esb weds
News

Update – Major power outage in West Donegal is resolved

11 January 2023
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew witness appeal following collision in Killybegs

11 January 2023
