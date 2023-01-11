Gardai renew witness appeal following collision in Killybegs

A post mortem examination is to be carried on the body of a woman who died following a road traffic collision in Killybegs.

The pedestrian, who was in her 60s, was struck by a van on Main Street in Killybegs shortly before 6 o’clock yesterday evening. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses, and in particular, they’re anxious to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage taken in the area around that time.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonagle heads up the Roads Policing Unit in Donegal. He spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show……