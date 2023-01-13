Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

HSE concerned at low uptake of second booster Covid vaccines

The HSE says it’s concerned by the number of healthcare workers who’ve yet to receive their second Covid-19 booster.

According to the latest data, three-quarters of staff across the country’s seven hospital groups haven’t yet gotten their second dose.

While only 71 thousand of the 1.48 million people aged between 18 and 49 in Ireland have gone for their second booster jab.

CSO figures this week showed some of the state’s lowest second booster uptake levels were in Donegal.

Interim CEO Stephen Mulvany says data gathered during the pandemic is being analysed and updated to get a clearer picture…………

Second Covid 19 booster vaccine uptake in Donegal by Local Electoral Area –

South Inishowen  –  11%

Letterkenny – 13%

North Inishowen –  14%

Lifford Stranorlar – 15%

Milford – 17%

Donegal – 18%

Glenties – 21%

