Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Local road improvement scheme not fit for purpose – Cllr Ó Fearraigh

The Local Improvement Scheme is not fit for purpose.

Thats according to Cllr John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh who says the scheme is not working as many detoriating roads in West Donegal do not reach the criteria for repair.

The claim comes as the NCT test centre in Derrybeg had the lowest pass rate of any centre in the country last year at just 40 percent.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says cars are constantly travelling on roads that are not up to scratch and further investment is needed.

He urged the Council to write to the Department to explore other road improvement schemes that may be open..

