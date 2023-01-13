McSharry wins gold in Pro Swim Series event in Tennessee

Olympian Mona McSharry has got the year off to a good start and won the 100m breaststroke final at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Tennessee.

McSharry, who went to school in Ballyshannon where she rose to fame with the local Marlins Swimming Club, took gold in 1 min, 6.80 seconds – which was quicker than her 1:07.36 in the preliminaries.

In the end, she swam to a comfortable victory, with more than a second to spare ahead of Miranda Tucker.

The 22-year-old native of Grange in Co. Sligo is a third year scholarship student at the University of Tennessee.

McSharry won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi in December 2021 in a time of 1:03.92.