Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McSharry wins gold in Pro Swim Series event in Tennessee

Olympian Mona McSharry has got the year off to a good start and won the 100m breaststroke final at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Tennessee.

McSharry, who went to school in Ballyshannon where she rose to fame with the local Marlins Swimming Club, took gold in 1 min, 6.80 seconds – which was quicker than her 1:07.36 in the preliminaries.

In the end, she swam to a comfortable victory, with more than a second to spare ahead of Miranda Tucker.

The 22-year-old native of Grange in Co. Sligo is a third year scholarship student at the University of Tennessee.

McSharry won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi in December 2021 in a time of 1:03.92.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

neale
News, Top Stories

Neale Richmond to replace Damien English

13 January 2023
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council does not have manpower to check what is happening in each Council house – Cllr Michael McBride

13 January 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

21.7% more people on the Live Register in Donegal

13 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

13 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

neale
News, Top Stories

Neale Richmond to replace Damien English

13 January 2023
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council does not have manpower to check what is happening in each Council house – Cllr Michael McBride

13 January 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

21.7% more people on the Live Register in Donegal

13 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

13 January 2023
lisa hone vid
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG seeks to identify vulnerable homeowners in need of support

13 January 2023
vaccine1]
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE concerned at low uptake of second booster Covid vaccines

13 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube