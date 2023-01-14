Gaoth Dobhair win Donegal U21A Football Championship

Gaoth Dobhair won the Donegal U21A Football Championship on Saturday afternoon in O’Donnell Park with a 3-07 to 2-08 extra time victory over Termon.

Fionnan Coyle goal had Gaoth Dobhair in the lead early in the first half before Bobby McGettigan’s goal saw Termon go in 1-04 to 1-03 infront at the break.

Stephen McFadden’s penalty late in the second half put Gaoth Dobhair in front but a last gasp penalty from Ryan McFadden insured an extra 20 minutes were required.

Eoin De Burca’s extra time goal then proved the difference as Gaoth Dobhair claimed the two point win.

Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh have the full time report…