Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Gaoth Dobhair win Donegal U21A Football Championship

Photo: Geraldine Diver

Gaoth Dobhair won the Donegal U21A Football Championship on Saturday afternoon in O’Donnell Park with a 3-07 to 2-08 extra time victory over Termon.

Fionnan Coyle goal had Gaoth Dobhair in the lead early in the first half before Bobby McGettigan’s goal saw Termon go in 1-04 to 1-03 infront at the break.

Stephen McFadden’s penalty late in the second half put Gaoth Dobhair in front but a last gasp penalty from Ryan McFadden insured an extra 20 minutes were required.

Eoin De Burca’s extra time goal then proved the difference as Gaoth Dobhair claimed the two point win.

Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh have the full time report…

Top Stories

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Police attending suspected gas explosion in Derry

14 January 2023
ice snow road
Top Stories, News

Cold snap expected in North West from tomorrow night

14 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

New Gardaí to be stationed in North West following graduation

14 January 2023
eoin o broin1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tenants must be protected as landlords sell up – O’Broin

14 January 2023


