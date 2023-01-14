McConigley hopeful that Donegal can reach FAI Inter Youth League Final

Donegal will take on Galway in the FAI Youth League Interleague semi-final on Sunday at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. (Kick-off 2pm).

Whoever wins will take on Cork in the final after they defeated Mayo 3-0 in the other semi-final.

Having qualified for the last four as best runners-up in their group, manager Eamon McConigley will be hoping that his charges can come up trumps and get through to the decider. An astroturf pitch in Oranmore is on stand-by due to the inclement weather.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke to McConigley about the season to date and his assessment of the strength of youth soccer in the county at the moment…