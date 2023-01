A new permit scheme which will give non-EEA migrant fishers the same rights as EU crew members has been welcomed.

The Department of Justice confirmed the new arrangements this week.

This is positive news with the introduction of measures to protect migrant fishers and to grant them the full rights and entitlements under Employment legislation.

IFPO chief executive, Aodh O Donnell says this employment permit system also offers a more streamlined process to crew members and vessel owners alike..