Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Watch: Donegal dart players prepare for West Coast Challenge

These are exciting times for people involved in darts in Donegal, with the West Coast Challenge being hosted in Jackson’s Hotel from January 20th-22nd.

Following what will be an eagerly awaited event, attention will then switch to the All-Irelands in February.

On Saturday Sport, Donegal Co Darts PRO David Harron and Donegal manager and joint selector James Weir, joined Chris Ashmore to talk about not just the upcoming events, but also the increasing popularity of the game in the county at the moment.

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Police attending suspected gas explosion in Derry

14 January 2023
ice snow road
Top Stories, News

Cold snap expected in North West from tomorrow night

14 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

New Gardaí to be stationed in North West following graduation

14 January 2023
eoin o broin1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tenants must be protected as landlords sell up – O’Broin

14 January 2023
Advertisement

