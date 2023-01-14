Watch: Donegal dart players prepare for West Coast Challenge

These are exciting times for people involved in darts in Donegal, with the West Coast Challenge being hosted in Jackson’s Hotel from January 20th-22nd.

Following what will be an eagerly awaited event, attention will then switch to the All-Irelands in February.

On Saturday Sport, Donegal Co Darts PRO David Harron and Donegal manager and joint selector James Weir, joined Chris Ashmore to talk about not just the upcoming events, but also the increasing popularity of the game in the county at the moment.