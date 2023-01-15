Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

All main routes to be gritted in Donegal this evening

Donegal County Council says that all routes on its designated gritting map will be gritted this evening as a cold spell hits.

At 8pm this evening all routes on its gritting map will be covered as a status yellow ice warning comes into effect.

Motorists are being advised to assume that no road is ice free.

The gritting map and the  full list of the routes being covered is below:

And you can check for updates here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

