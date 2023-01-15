Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Appeal after Police car rammed in Derry

Police have made an appeal for information after a patrol car was rammed in Derry on Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 9.10pm, where a maroon Volvo S60 was stopped at the junction of the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road by officers after being observed driving erratically earlier in the day.

Police say the driver of the Volvo began to reverse at speed, narrowly missing the officer who was approaching their car and another parked vehicle.

They then say the suspect drove directly at the officer, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. He then rammed the Police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing the scene in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

Inspector McDermott said:

“This was a reckless incident which put the lives of two police officers at risk, not to mention the potential of serious harm for any members of the public in the vicinity.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we work to locate the driver of the Volvo involved in this incident and I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference  1932 of 13/1/23.”

