Defeat in National Elite Championships for Paddy McShane

Paddy McShane suffered a defeat in Saturday’s quarter final at the National Elite Championships.
The Letterkenny puncher went down to Jordan Smith of Holy Family Boxing Club.
McShane lost out on a 4-1 split decision at the National Stadium.
