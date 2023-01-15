Derry advance to McKenna Cup decider

Derry advanced to the McKenna Cup final after they beat Down 3-2 on penalties.
The game had finished 3-09 to 1-15 after normal time.
Derry will now play Tyrone in the final this coming Saturday.
Michael McMullan has the full time report…
Derry advanced to the McKenna Cup final after they beat Down 3-2 on penalties.
The game had finished 3-09 to 1-15 after normal time.
Derry will now play Tyrone in the final this coming Saturday.
Michael McMullan has the full time report…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland