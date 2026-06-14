Tánaiste hits out at local authorities over dereliction

The Tánaiste has hit out at local authorities for not doing more to tackle dereliction.

Speaking this afternoon, Simon Harris admitted responsibility for the housing crisis ultimately lies with central government, but was highly critical of the response of some city and county councils.

He’s due to bring plans to Cabinet this week for a new tax on derelict properties.

It would see owners charged at least 7 per cent of the property’s value, and will initially be rolled out in 107 towns and cities nationwide.

The Tánaiste says dereliction is a good example of where local authorities have not done enough: