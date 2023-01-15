Donegal Junior League Results 15/01/2023

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Keadue Rovers 4 vs 2 Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 vs 3 Castlefin Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 3 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 2 vs 3 Fanad United
TEMPLE DOMESTIC APPLIANCE D1
Letterkenny Rovers 3 vs 4 Gweedore Celtic
Milford United 1 vs 0 Drumkeen United
Raphoe Town 1 vs 4 Donegal Town
Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Convoy Arsenal
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Dunkineely Celtic 0 vs 8 Drumoghill
Gweedore United 4 vs 2 Deele Harps
Whitestrand United 2 vs 4 Ballybofey Unit