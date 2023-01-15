Donegal Junior League Results 15/01/2023

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Keadue Rovers 4 vs 2 Glenea United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 vs 3 Castlefin Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic 3 vs 1 Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 2 vs 3 Fanad United

TEMPLE DOMESTIC APPLIANCE D1

Letterkenny Rovers 3 vs 4 Gweedore Celtic

Milford United 1 vs 0 Drumkeen United

Raphoe Town 1 vs 4 Donegal Town

Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Dunkineely Celtic 0 vs 8 Drumoghill

Gweedore United 4 vs 2 Deele Harps

Whitestrand United 2 vs 4 Ballybofey Unit