Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal Junior League Results 15/01/2023

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Keadue Rovers 4 vs 2 Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 vs 3 Castlefin Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 3 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 2 vs 3 Fanad United

TEMPLE DOMESTIC APPLIANCE D1
Letterkenny Rovers 3 vs 4 Gweedore Celtic
Milford United 1 vs 0 Drumkeen United
Raphoe Town 1 vs 4 Donegal Town
Swilly Rovers 6 vs 0 Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Dunkineely Celtic 0 vs 8 Drumoghill
Gweedore United 4 vs 2 Deele Harps
Whitestrand United 2 vs 4 Ballybofey Unit

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All main routes to be gritted in Donegal this evening

15 January 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Expert believes NI Protocol deal could happen soon

15 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued as cold snap to start tonight

15 January 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Appeal after Police car rammed in Derry

15 January 2023
Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

