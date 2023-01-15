Donohoe apologises for not disclosing €1k of election expenses

Paschal Donohoe has apologised for failing to disclose work that was carried out for his campaign in the 2016 General Election.

The Minister for Public Expenditure has submitted an amended financial statement to the Standards in Public Office Commission.

It comes after a complaint against him was made to SIPO, alleging he failed to properly declare services provided to him seven years ago.

Upon review of his records, Minister Donohoe says he discovered that he should have declared an additional €1,057 to his election statement.

Minister Donohoe says he is taking a step back from all ministerial functions relating to SIPO, as it falls under his department’s remit: