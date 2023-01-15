Double for Oisin Orr at Chelmsford

Oisin Orr rode a 51/1 double at Chelmsford on Saturday evening.
The first victory for the jockey came on board the 11/2 shot Yesterday’s Hero with the second coming on the 7/1 Capparis.
Both of the winning horses were trained by Richard Fahey.
