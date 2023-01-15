Most vulnerable on Mica scheme must be given modular homes – Diver

A prominent Mica campaigner says that the money given to those who need to relocate as they’re getting their houses repaired needs to be directed to the most vulnerable.
In a video posted to social media, Paddy Diver says that without a new plan in place to build modular homes for those affected by mica, the redress scheme is a farce.
He says the most vulnerable people in the mica redress scheme must be given priority also:
This is how I spend my Saturdays, fixing up an auld caravan for my family to move into
Look, I’m lucky because I’m more than able to do the work, but what about pensioners, people with disabilities, special needs etc?
Govt has no plan, no roll out, nothing pic.twitter.com/Jpk9miVcQT
— Paddy Diver (@PaddyDiver4) January 14, 2023