Most vulnerable on Mica scheme must be given modular homes – Diver

A prominent Mica campaigner says that the money given to those who need to relocate as they’re getting their houses repaired needs to be directed to the most vulnerable.

In a video posted to social media, Paddy Diver says that without a new plan in place to build modular homes for those affected by mica, the redress scheme is a farce.

He says the most vulnerable people in the mica redress scheme must be given priority also: