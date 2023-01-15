Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Most vulnerable on Mica scheme must be given modular homes – Diver

A prominent Mica campaigner says that the money given to those who need to relocate as they’re getting their houses repaired needs to be directed to the most vulnerable.

In a video posted to social media, Paddy Diver says that without a new plan in place to build modular homes for those affected by mica, the redress scheme is a farce.

He says the most vulnerable people in the mica redress scheme must be given priority also:

 

