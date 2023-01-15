Patrick McBrearty named Donegal captain for 2023

Patrick McBrearty has been named the new Donegal captain for 2023.
The Kilcar man will lead Donegal into their National League campaign with the first game against All Ireland champions Kerry on January 29.
Killybegs duo, Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher have been named as joint vice captains.
