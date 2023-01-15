Stark speeding warning issued by Donegal Gardaí

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a stark warning as numerous drivers were caught speeding in the Letterkenny area in one hour in recent days.

They have warned motorists again of the dangers of speeding after several drivers were caught going more than 20 kp/h over the speed limit in one hour in Letterkenny, in what Gardaí described as “very poor” road conditions.

Those caught over the limit included a driver detected doing 139 kp/h in the heavy rain.

Gardaí have said that while the appeal to ‘slow down’ can be repetitive, that means it should be well known and taken on board by motorists this weekend.