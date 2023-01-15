Teresa Doherty and Charlie O’Donnell win Donegal Masters Cross Country titles

Donegal Masters and Inter Club Cross Country took place on Sunday at the St Eunan’s GAA Club.

Teresa Doherty from Finn Valley was the Donegal women’s champion with Leona Cooke second and Helen McCready in third.

Charlie O’Donnell claimed victory in the men’s with Pauric McKinney finish second and Raymond Birch claimed the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Finn Valley women’s teams won both sections, with the Rosses winning the men’s over 35’s and Inishowen winning the over 50’s.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekends…