Man charged in connection with Police car ramming in Derry

Police say a 31 year old man arrested in connection with ramming a Police car in Derry on Friday night has been charged with several offences.

The man will appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with a number of motoring offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

At a traffic stop, the driver is believed to have reversed his car at speed, as an officer was approaching his vehicle.

The suspect is then believed to have driven directly at the officer, forcing him to jump out of the way before ramming the police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

The officers sustained neck and arm pain and were left shaken.