Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Man charged in connection with Police car ramming in Derry

Police say a 31 year old man arrested in connection with ramming a Police car in Derry on Friday night has been charged with several offences.

The man will appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with a number of motoring offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

At a traffic stop, the driver is believed to have reversed his car at speed, as an officer was approaching his vehicle.

The suspect is then believed to have driven directly at the officer, forcing him to jump out of the way before ramming the police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

The officers sustained neck and arm pain and were left shaken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner promises services in Donegal will be maintained

16 January 2023
Car damage 130123 1_
Top Stories, News

Man charged in connection with Police car ramming in Derry

16 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Top Stories

Full list of Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

16 January 2023
roadworks
Top Stories, News

Delays expected due to repair works on Frosses to Glenties road

16 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner promises services in Donegal will be maintained

16 January 2023
Car damage 130123 1_
Top Stories, News

Man charged in connection with Police car ramming in Derry

16 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Top Stories

Full list of Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

16 January 2023
roadworks
Top Stories, News

Delays expected due to repair works on Frosses to Glenties road

16 January 2023
Michael McGrath
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finance Minister backs Donohoe to stay in cabinet

16 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube