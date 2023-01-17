Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Would you like to work with the Highland news team?


Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the Highland Radio team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be given.
The successful candidate will be offered a Specified Purpose Contract.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

jj
Would you like to work with the Highland news team?

17 January 2023
donegal airport 2
Over 500 ‘ghost flights’ took off from Donegal Airport in three years

17 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday January 17th

17 January 2023
ESB worker
Power outages hit Donegal

17 January 2023
