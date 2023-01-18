Derry man jailed for sexual activity with a child

A Derry man has been jailed for the indecent assault of a male, sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.

63 year old John Gerard Roddy was sentenced to six years in custody and three years on license at Antrim Crown Court. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a SOPO for ten years.

The victim has been praised for his courage and bravery in reporting the crimes

Police are urging anyone who has been victim of a sexual offence at any time to come forward and to not suffer in silence.