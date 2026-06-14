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Police treating Derry disorder as ‘sectarian-motivated’

Police in Derry made five arrests last evening after an incident they’re treating as sectarian-motivated.

At around 6:30pm reports were received of youths gathered in the Bishop Street and Nailors Row area of the city engaging in spontaneous disorder which involved the throwing of stones in the area of the Fountain Estate.

Offences included riotous behaviour. Items, including a golf club, were also seized from the area and no injuries were reported.

This follows several incidents of disorder from the Nailors Row interface during May where a number of youths as young as 11 were arrested.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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